Gildan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $83.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $720 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $541.5 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

