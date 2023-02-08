Live Radio
Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 5:28 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $97,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

