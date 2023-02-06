Genworth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $175…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $609 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.52 billion.

