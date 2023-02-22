Gentherm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $343.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.4 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

