Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $399.5 million, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.56 billion.

