Gartner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $256.8 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $808 million, or $9.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.48 billion.

