Gamco Investors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.6 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $258.7 million.

