FTI Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $774.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.5 million, or $6.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $6.80 to $7.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion.

