FTC Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $99.7 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $40 million.

