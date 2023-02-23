FTAI Aviation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $274.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $212 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $708.4 million.

