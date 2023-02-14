Franklin Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $489.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $187.3 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

