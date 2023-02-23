Fox Factory Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $408.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.3 million, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.