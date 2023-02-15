Four Corners Property: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Wednesday reported a…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Mill Valley, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $34.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.9 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $134 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $223.2 million.

