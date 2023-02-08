Forward Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $481.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $503.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193.2 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWRD

