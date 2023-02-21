Forum Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Monday reported a loss of $12.8 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Monday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.22. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $190.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or 62 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $699.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FET

