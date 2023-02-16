Fortune Brands Innovations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109.9…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $686.7 million, or $5.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.72 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share.

