Fortis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $272.6 million.

The St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.49 billion.

