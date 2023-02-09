Forrester Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $136.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.8 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $537.8 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $518 million to $538 million.

