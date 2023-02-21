Flowserve: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.3 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.3 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.7 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.75 per share.

