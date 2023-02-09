Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.6…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.6 million.

The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $228.4 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.81 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.18 billion to $5.24 billion.

