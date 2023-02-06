Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 6, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up