Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Flex LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Flex LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2023, 5:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $41.4 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $347.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up