FleetCor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $225.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $883.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $954.3 million, or $12.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.55 to $3.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.75 to $17.25 per share.

