Fiserv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $782 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.36 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.53 billion, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.77 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share.

