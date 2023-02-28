First Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.5…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twenty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.2 million, or 41 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLR

