First Quantum Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $117 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.63 billion.

