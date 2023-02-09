Live Radio
First American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 7:05 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.61 billion.

