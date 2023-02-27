Live Radio
FibroGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 4:26 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $66.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $293.7 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.7 million.

