Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.98 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $78.33.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $9.72 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $43.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRFHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRFHF

