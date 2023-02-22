Extra Space Storage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Wednesday reported a key…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Salt Lake City-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $300.2 million, or $2.09 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.08 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $204.3 million, or $1.52 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust posted revenue of $506.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.4 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.21 billion, or $8.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.92 billion.

Extra Space Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.30 to $8.60 per share.

