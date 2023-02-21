Expeditors International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $219.3 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $219.3 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $8.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.07 billion.

