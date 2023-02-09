Expedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $352 million, or $2.17 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.