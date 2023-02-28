EXp World Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $933.4 million in the period.

