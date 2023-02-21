Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127.7 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $553 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $623.5 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion.

