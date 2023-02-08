Everest Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $12.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.29 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.19 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $597 million, or $15.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.