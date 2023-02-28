Eventbrite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4 million,…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $55.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $260.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $76 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $321 million to $330 million.

