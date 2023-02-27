Essential Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Monday reported net income of…

Listen now to WTOP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Monday reported net income of $114.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $705.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $465.2 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $1.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.