Escalade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 6:28 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $313.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESCA

