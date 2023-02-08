Live Radio
Equity Commonwealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 5:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $23.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $18.9 million, or 17 cents per share.

The office building real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $47.2 million, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $63.1 million.

