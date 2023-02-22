Equinox Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $259.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $106 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $952.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.