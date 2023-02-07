Live Radio
EPlus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2023, 5:51 PM

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported profit of $35.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $623.5 million in the period.

