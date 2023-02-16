Epam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155…

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $419.4 million, or $7.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.15 to $11.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

