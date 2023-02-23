Enovis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.6 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $408.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.3 million, or 25 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share.

