Eni SpA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $561.6 million.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $32.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.55 billion, or $8.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.59 billion.

