Enerplus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 7:55 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $330.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $548.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $914.3 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERF

