Energy Transfer LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $20.5 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.33 billion, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.88 billion.

