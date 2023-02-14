Encore Wire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported net income of $154 million…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported net income of $154 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $8.28.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $693.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $717.8 million, or $36.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.02 billion.

