Employers Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.2 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $221.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.4 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $713.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

