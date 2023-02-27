Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $88…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $88 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $330.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $223.8 million, or $4.47 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue of $1.15 billion.

