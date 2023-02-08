Emcore: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $11.6…

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $27 million to $29 million.

